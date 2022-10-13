Floyd Anderson

Floyd Roger Anderson, 89, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Courage Cottage in Morris, Minn.
Memorial services for Floyd will be held Oct. 21 at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker with the Reverends Keith Pillar and Dave Smith officiating. Service will start at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Lunch will be served immediately after the services with burial to follow.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Lena (Haugen) Anderson; and by four sisters and brothers-in-law: Levina (Walter) Carlson, Marie (Chet) Anderson, Ruby (Jim) Tannehill, and Millie (Arnold) Jarvimaki.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Anderson of Morris; daughter, Tracey Anderson of Morris; son, Wade (Heidi) Anderson of Reno, Nev.; grandchildren, Dagny Anderson of Olympia, Wash., Stettler Anderson of Mesa, Ariz., and Gunnar Anderson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Floyd was born July 31, 1933, to Melvin and Lena (Haugen) Anderson in Duluth. He attended school in Proctor until graduating in 1951. After graduation, Floyd attended Concordia College in Moorhead, where he majored in history and lettered in basketball. He graduated in 1955.
Floyd began his teaching career in Glyndon, where he taught social studies, math and physical education. He also coached basketball and track. He eventually became the school’s high school principal.
Between 1960 and 1962, Floyd moved to Aitkin, where he accepted a position as an assistant principal and athletic director. Wanting to return to coaching, he received a graduate coaching assistantship for the freshmen men’s basketball team and attended the University of Montana, where he graduated with his master’s degree in 1963.
While in Montana, Floyd met the love of his life, Judy Adkins, and the two were married Aug. 9, 1963. The couple eventually both accepted teaching positions at Bemidji State University and made Bemidji their home for three years. Floyd was then offered a teaching position at University of Northern Iowa at their laboratory school, where he taught K-12 physical education and coached basketball and track — his 1969 indoor track team winning the state title.
In 1976, Floyd made a career change deciding to become an insurance sales representative for Lutheran Brotherhood, which would later become Thrivent Financial. He greatly enjoyed his work and became very accomplished until his retirement in 1995. During his career, Floyd received many accolades; including President’s Club, Million Dollar Round Table, and Employee of the Year 1986.
During his 89 years of life, Floyd enjoyed 59 years of marriage to Judy, and the two welcomed two children, Tracey and Wade; and three grandchildren, Dagny, Stettler and Gunnar.
Floyd not only took joy in being with his family, he also delighted in forming and maintaining friendships from all the places he and his family called home. He was frequently a part of hosting family reunions and the annual picnic at the lake for his Concordia crowd. He also made sure not to miss Hog Head Days in Proctor with his fellow classmates of 1951. Floyd enjoyed spending much of his time with his golden retrievers, especially Mr. Murphy, and sharing time with family at the lake.
