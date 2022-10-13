Floyd Anderson
Photo submitted

Floyd Roger Anderson, 89, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Courage Cottage in Morris, Minn.

Memorial services for Floyd will be held Oct. 21 at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker with the Reverends Keith Pillar and Dave Smith officiating. Service will start at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Lunch will be served immediately after the services with burial to follow.

To plant a tree in memory of Floyd Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments