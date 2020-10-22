Floyd Caster

Floyd D. Caster, 91, of Walker, Minn., passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at May Creek Cottages in Walker.
Due to COVID, a private family service will be held Oct. 23 at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker with Rev. Matthew Vrudny officiating.
Floyd was born on a small farm in Monroe County, Iowa, to Ernest and Selma (Johnson) Caster on Nov. 13, 1928. He attended grade school in a one-room country schoolhouse and graduated from Moravia High School in 1946.
Floyd enlisted in the United States Army and served his country until his honorable discharge in July of 1948. In October of 1948, Floyd was united in marriage to Colleen Brooke, who had been his roller skating partner, in Albia, Iowa. In 1956, Floyd and Colleen moved to Walker where they managed a resort on Leech Lake.
In 1962 Floyd began working at Ah-Gwah-Ching as a chemical dependency counselor and worked there for many years. The couple retired in 1990.
In 1994, after 45 years of marriage, Colleen passed away. Floyd married Deanie Fillman, who had been a life-long friend, and they enjoyed nearly 20 years together. They spent winters in Arizona where Floyd enjoyed playing softball with the other “Old Timers.” Deanie passed away in 2014.
Floyd will be lovingly remembered by his four step-children, Vicki (Gary) Myers, Vern (Bobbi) Fillman, Dan (Beccy) Fillman and Bruce (Shawn) Fillman; eight grandchildren, Jason, Jamey, Stephanie, Christina, Patrick, Bailey, Leah and Thomas; eight great-grandchildren, Aiden, Brody, Avery, Brock, Mason, Levi, Remi and Quinn; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Joanne Dicks; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wives, Colleen and Deanie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Immanuel Lutheran Church School in Walker.
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service of Walker, Minn. (www.whisper ingpinesnorth.com)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.