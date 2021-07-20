Forrest Watson

Forrest Jerome Watson, 88, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Forrest was born July 27, 1932. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Allen Watson. He is survived by his wife, Jane L. Watson, children Linda Grant and husband Michael, Bruce F. Watson and wife Sandy, and grandchildren Eric Watson, Patrice Watson, Soffe Watson, Elizabeth Grant and Christopher Grant.
Forrest enjoyed his work at the Deep Portage Visitor Center, and volunteering at the Hackensack Coop, Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest, and Faith in Action in Hackensack.
He was a member of the Hackensack Lions and American Legion and volunteered on many Ten Mile Lake Association committees.
Memorial services are pending.
