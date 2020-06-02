Franklin Chrz

Franklin “Frank” Chrz, 67, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.
A private family service and interment was held at Bohemian National Cemetery in Glenville.
Frank was born Jan. 2, 1953, the son of Frank and Alice Chrz in Freeborn County.
The light of Frank’s life was his daughter, son, and two grandchildren — his family. He worked and lived at Hiawatha Beach Resort on Leech Lake — his second family. He loved boating, fishing, hunting and, of course, 4 p.m. happy hour! His positive and enthusiastic attitude was delightfully contagious.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Alicia (Nick) Waldoch and granddaughter, Ellie Waldoch; son, Justin Chrz and grandson, Aydan Chrz; two brothers, John and Mark Chrz; and sister, Mary Ernst; along with their spouses and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Alice Chrz, née Kycek; sister, Jeanette Truelson, née Chrz; and brother, Eugene Chrz.
Condolences and sympathy cards can be mailed to the Bohemian National Cemetery C/O John Chrz 23680 850th Ave., Albert Lea, MN 56007. No flowers, please.
Blessed be his memory.
The Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, Minn., is handling arrangements.
