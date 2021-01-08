Fred Fisher

Fred Lyle Fisher, 94, of Brainerd, Minn., died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Essentia St. Joseph’s Medical Center.
Services for Fred will take place after COVID regulations end. The family prefers memorials in Fred’s name to go to The Center or to Legionville School Safety Patrol Camp.
Fred was born Oct. 11, 1926, in Walker to Fredrick and Lydia (Hermel) Fisher. He graduated high school in 1944 and went on to work at the Ah-Gwah-Ching Center in Walker, as well as Walker Hardware.
From 1946-1947 Fred worked for the North Pacific Railroad. From 1947-50 he worked as a driver’s license examiner in Walker. Fred was also the Village Clerk. He worked at Roy Anderson construction for eight years. Fred drove school bus for Reichert Bus Service and was caretaker at Legionville School Patrol Camp for 26 years until he retired Jan. 1, 1990. After retirement he spent many winters in Texas and Mexico enjoying the margaritas.
Fred proudly served his country for 30 years in the United States Army and Army Reserve. He was a member of the Brainerd American Legion for 74 years and served as post commander in 1971. He was also a lifetime member of the Brainerd Elks Lodge.
In his younger days Fred loved to go hunting and fishing. For the last five years he resided at Birchwood Assisted Living. He absolutely loved the staff and was very well cared for.
On June 25, 1949, Fred was united in marriage to Elaine Hamren, and the couple had three sons.
Fred will be missed by his sons, Greg (Diane), Scott (Suzie), and Todd (Cindy); granddaughter, Jami (Reid) Kirgiss; and great-granddaughter, Stella.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Harold (Vera) Fisher, Donald (Lois) Fisher, and Glorene (Walter) Dement.
Arrangements by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home (nelson-doran.com) in Brainerd, Minn.
