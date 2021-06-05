Fred Fisher

Fred Lyle Fisher, 94, of Brainerd, Minn., died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center.
A celebration of Fred’s life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at the Brainerd American Legion Post 255, where friends and family are invited to gather for a luncheon. A private interment with military honors will take place at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery.
The family prefers memorials in Fred’s name to go to The Center or to Legionville School Safety Patrol Camp.
The Nelson-Doran Funeral Home of Brainerd, Minn., is handling arrangements.
