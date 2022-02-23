Frederick “Fritz” Zieffler, 81, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away peacefully, with his kids by his side, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2022.
A memorial service to celebrate Fritz’s life will be held in Hackensack at a later date.
Fritz was born in Grafton, N.D.,, grew up in Glasston and worked on farms custom combining wheat fields. After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 1965, he started his mathematics teaching career at Sacred Heart High School in Sacred Heart, Minn., where he also coached baseball. He married Margaret (Hruska) in 1969 and they enjoyed traveling across the U.S. before having kids.
Fritz taught at Sartell High School in Sartell for 29 years and retired to Hackensack where he was active in the Hackensack Lions Club, Northwoods Arts Council and Union Congregational Church. In his leisure time, you could find him in the woodworking shop, fishing on Pleasant Lake, or watching the Twins and Wild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Celia Zieffler; and his Aunt Daisy Norgart.
Fritz is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret; his daughter Sandra Kutscher of Dayton; and his son Andrew Zieffler of Bloomington.
The family wishes to thank The Wellstead of Rogers (Rogers, Minn.) and Brookdale Hospice for their excellent care for Fritz.
Donations may be made to the Hackensack Lions Club or Union Congregational Church in Hackensack.
To plant a tree in memory of Frederick Zieffler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
