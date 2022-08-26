Gary Christopherson
Photo submitted

Gary Carl Christophersen, 82, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Tuesday morning, Aug. 23, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd, Minn.

Gary was born Jan. 26, 1940, in Northfield, to Carl and Doris (Drentlaw) Christophersen. He attended Northfield schools where he met the love of his life, Marion Tupa. They married July 7, 1962, at Church of the Annunciation in Hazelwood.

