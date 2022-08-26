Gary Christopherson

Gary Carl Christophersen, 82, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Tuesday morning, Aug. 23, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd, Minn.
Gary was born Jan. 26, 1940, in Northfield, to Carl and Doris (Drentlaw) Christophersen. He attended Northfield schools where he met the love of his life, Marion Tupa. They married July 7, 1962, at Church of the Annunciation in Hazelwood.
Gary loved to work, many times working more than one job at a time . The majority of his working years were spent with the Northfield Public Schools in maintenance and as a building engineer. His father Carl and grandfather Art also worked for the school district. Gary was well known as the guy who could fix anything. He loved working on everything including motorcycles (he owned more than 40), campers, boats, cars, trucks and house projects. He played several instruments including harmonica, guitar and accordion. Gary loved to camp and fish.
There were several trips taken by motorcycle and motorhome over the years. One of their favorite spots to camp and fish was Leech Lake. They liked it so much they eventually bought a cabin on Leech and later built their retirement home where they made many lifelong friends at church and in their neighborhood.
Gary was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Northfield and St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Longville. He is now reunited with wife Marion; parents Doris and Carl; in-laws Emma and George Tupa; and other in-laws, relatives, neighbors and several friends.
Survivors include sons Dan (Jan) of Northfield and Tom (Connie) of Lakeville; grandchildren Adam (Jami), Katie, Josh (Hannah) and Megan (Ryan); great-grandchildren Anea, Cale, Drew and Harper; step-granddaughter Angela (J.B.) Hernandez; step-great-grandchildren Javier, Julian and Izayah; sisters and brothers Darlene Witt of Northfield, Robert of Oklahoma, Dale (Ella) of Gordon, Wis., Joan Stowe (Bruce Williams) of Elysian, Susan (Steve) Caton of Northfield, Michael of Elysian, Steven (Amber) of Angelo, Wis., David of Prior Lake, Deborah (Joe) Barnes of Mauston, Wis.; sister-in-law Elsie (Don) Ahrens of Faribault; brother-in-law Richard (LaVerne) Tupa of Morristown; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 10. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Northfield.
Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home (www.northfieldfuneral.com) in Northfield, Minn.
