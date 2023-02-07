Gary Jacobson

Gary Steven Jacobson was born in Sandstone, Minn, on June 6, 1963. Don and Nancy Jacobson adopted him on Jan. 15, 1964, and took him home with his brother Danny — whom they had also adopted previously.
Gary spent his years growing up in Walker, where he played summer baseball, fished, rode bicycles and had a great childhood. He worked as a projectionist at the Walker drive-in all through high school as well as at the Red Owl Store. He attended Walker schools and participated in many activities, but his favorite was school plays.
Gary graduated from Walker-Hackensack High School in 1981 and attended Moorhead State University and Bemidji State University, where he graduated in 1985. Gary was a high school English teacher and began his teaching career in Goodrich. In 1990, he moved to Weldona, Colo., where he taught English and coached high school baseball. In 1996, he met his wife, Gay, who also taught in the school. They married Feb. 29, 1996, by eloping to the Fort Morgan Court House during their teacher-prep time and returned to school, where the principal called an all-school assembly to announce their marriage. Talk about surprising folks!
In July 1998, they moved to Buckland, Alaska, and began their love of village and school life. After leaving Buckland, they did a short stint in Las Vegas, where Gary worked at the University of Nevada in the computer department.
In 2003, Gary and Gay returned to Alaska with the Bering Strait School District, where Gary taught, and then moved to the technology department, where he serviced all 15 schools in the district.
He and Gay retired in 2019 to move back to Walker where they’ve resided since. Gary was an avid Minnesota Twins fan and never gave up hope that one day they’d be in the World Series again. He loved watching the Vikings but because Gay is a Denver Broncos fan, he’d humor her — as long as they weren’t playing the Vikings. Gary was one of the most caring and kind individuals and would do anything to help anyone. He loved reading and all music. He will be greatly missed.
Gary is survived by his mom, Nancy Jacobson (resident of May Creek Memory Care); his wife Gay; stepsons Joshua Miles of Lakewood, Colo., Caleb Miles (Stephanie) of Knoxville, Tenn.; and three grandchildren, who were the light of his life — Skylar Miles (Cameron Niemeyer), Williamsburg, Va.; Jaden Miles, Knoxville, and Micahla Miles, Lakewood, Colo.; aunt Caroline Stewart, Lees Summit, Mo.; cousins Steve Stewart, California, and Tim Stewart, Kansas; and many friends.
Preceding him in death were his dad, Don Jacobson; his brother, Danny; his maternal grandparents, Ernest and Elizabeth Anderson; and his paternal grandparents, Carl and Mary Jacobson.
He was a member of the Community Church of Walker where a Celebration of his Life will begin at 2 p.m. March 18 with a one-hour visitation to be held prior to services. Pastor Michael Small will officiate. Gary’s honorary pallbearers are Joshua Miles, Caleb Miles, Jaden Miles, Cameron Neimeyer and Bill Ingebritson. Gary’s cremains will be cared for by his wife Gay.
