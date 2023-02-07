Gary Jacobson
Photo submitted

Gary Steven Jacobson was born in Sandstone, Minn, on June 6, 1963.  Don and Nancy Jacobson adopted him on Jan. 15, 1964, and took him home with his brother Danny — whom they had also adopted previously.

Gary spent his years growing up in Walker, where he played summer baseball, fished, rode bicycles and had a great childhood. He worked as a projectionist at the Walker drive-in all through high school as well as at the Red Owl Store. He attended Walker schools and participated in many activities, but his favorite was school plays.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Jacobson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments