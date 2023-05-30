Gayle Burmayer
Photo submitted

Gayle Mae Burmayer (Pauly), 88, of Park Rapids, Minn., passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Gayle was born May 4, 1935, in Walker to her parents. She was an outgoing and friendly person who loved her family very much and would do anything for them.

