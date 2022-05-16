George Arts

George Harold Arts was born March 14, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., to George and Martha Arts. He attended Birch Creek Elementary School near Holcombe, Wis., and then high school in Holcombe, graduating in 1961. He attended the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire and graduated in 1965 with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and a minor in biology.
In 1966 he joined the Wisconsin National Guard, then transferred to the Army Reserve in Minnesota upon beginning his career as a social worker in Walker. He worked for Cass County for 35 years in both child and adult protection services. After retirement, he continued working as a guardian and conservator, both as appointed by the court and privately.
George served as a union leader and negotiator many times, always with the goal of making the workplace and Cass County a better place. He was well known and respected in the field of human services, receiving state-level recognition for his leadership in training others, as regular presenter at state and local conferences. George was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader for many years. He served as an EMT for the Walker Ambulance Service and youth group leader for Calvary Evangelical Church of Walker. He was a member of Walker Community Church, Spencer Ross American Legion, the Northstar Sportsman Club and the Coots Curling Team. He was a firearms safety instructor for 30 years.
George enjoyed a multitude of activities, including fishing, hunting, reloading, running, biking, boating and sailing, running 10k foot, cross country skiing and biking races. He was an avid curler. He loved gardening vegetables, flowers, apples and grapes. He was a beekeeper, wine maker, bird watcher, and enjoyer of all things in nature. The ultimate joy for him was to share his knowledge and time with others, around his hobbies and interests. Above all, giving of his time to children and grandchildren to teach a skill, work on a project, or just be together, was his passion. He gave freely of himself and his time to make the world around him a better place.
Preceding George in death are his parents, George Arts Sr. and Martha Arts.
Survivors include his wife Linda Arts; his children Jason Arts (Jessica) and Megan Arts (Nate); stepchildren Jeremy Damar (Krista), Heidi Jensen (Mark), Jamey Damar, Joel Damar (Rain), and Timothy Damar (Teresa); brother Ron Arts (Norma); sister Charlotte Cynor; grandchildren Viggo, Lamour, Willow, Tristan, Taylor (Amber), Hannah (Logan), Gracie, Savana, Hayley, Gavin, Kyler, Sheena; and great-granddaughter, Chloe.
Visitation for George will be from 5 to 7 p.m. May 20 at Northern Peace Funeral Home and one hour prior to the 1 p.m. service May 21 at the Community Church of Walker with Rev. Mark Widman officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker following the service at the church.
Online condolences for the family may be given at www.northernpeace.com
George’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
