George Young

George Edward Young, 75, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home.
According to George’s wishes, no services will be held.
He was born to George C. and Eulabel (Dvorak) Young Dec. 1, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. While living with his grandparents on Webb Lake he attended a few years of his schooling at the Hackensack School. In 1969 he married Shirley (Jansen) Young in Monticello, Iowa, and in 1973 permanently returned to Hackensack with his family and started his contracting business, Young Excavating.
George is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shirley; children, Jerry (Sarah) Young, Jamie (Kenny) Roskamp, Joel (Krista) Young; and from a first marriage, Lisa (Waldemar) Gremplewski; grandchildren, Jake, Adam, Emma, Devin, Jaxon, Josie, Jace; great-granddaughter, Aryana; and sister, Pat Parmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Sonny Parmer.
Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, Minn.
