Georgi Isaacs

Georgi Ann Isaacs, 78, danced into heaven with a song in her heart, and a spring in her step Friday, May 14, 2021. She passed away after a long battle with Alzheimers that took her memory, but never took her passion for adventure.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. June 26 at Crown College Chapel, 8700 College View Dr., St. Bonifacius, Minn. 55375. Lunch and reflection will follow immediately after the service.
Georgi was born Aug. 19, 1942, to John H. Isaacs and Julia Ann Morical in Walker. Growing up Georgi enjoyed dancing, singing and swimming in the waters of Leech Lake. Georgi attended Walker High School and graduated in the class of 1960. After graduating high school, she worked as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines where her adventurous spirit took her to many new places. She enjoyed meeting new people and serving others.
Georgi took some time away from flying while she was raising four children. After her children were grown, her adventurous spirit was called back to the air where she was again a flight attendant, but now working for Sun Country Airlines. She had many stories of the places she had seen and of the people she had met. She always looked for the good in others and she referred to everyone as a friend.
Georgi is survived by her four children Rae Sweeney (James Bakken), Nancy (Dennis) Sandmann, Tom (Melissa) Fleming, Chris (Stephanie) Fleming; eight siblings Jim Isaacs, Cheryl LaBrie, Cherise Zufelt, John Isaacs, Cindy Farias, Christie Waterhouse, Bev Rolfes and Teresa Back; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.