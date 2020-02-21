Georgianna Howard

Georgianna “Georgie” Howard, 56, of the Bear Clan and of Walker, Minn., journeyed home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from her home.
A wake for Georgie will begin at 1 p.m. Feb. 23 and continue until her 2 p.m. funeral service Feb. 25 all at the Redby Community Center in Redby. Georgie’s cremains will be inurned with her mother in the Redby Episcopal Cemetery at a later date.
Pallbearers for Georgie are Brandon Howard Jr., Terrell Stately, Stephen Howard, Guy Stately Jr., Tyrell Stately, Tony Benais and Remberto Howard. Alternate pallbearers are Darrell “Dane” Clark and Gitch Clark. Her honorary pallbearers are all of her family, friends, nieces and nephews.
Georgie was born in Red Lake June 11, 1963, the daughter of Josephine (Clark) and Joseph Howard Sr.
She loved polka spotlight and all polka music, loved horses and participated at the Jack Pines Stables every summer and rode horses in the Special Olympics every year. Georgie loved fishing without boundaries every summer with her friends. She loved to loom, play games and work on puzzles at home. Georgie enjoyed dancing in her chair and going to dances in Brainerd. She liked going to powwows with her housemates during the summer and going on shopping trips with the staff.
Georgie loved her job at thrift store of the Walker DAC, where she has worked for many years, she also enjoyed her summer job at the Farmers Market. Georgie loved going to church and enjoyed “Ladies Night” once a month with the gals from her church, Cornerstone Church in Walker. We will miss her smiling face.
Family that Georgie is reunited with are her parents, Josephine and Joseph Howard Sr.; sisters, Julia, Judy, Marilyn and Joann Howard; brother, George Howard; niece, Sheri Howard; and nephews, Richard, Shaun and David Howard.
She leaves behind her sisters, Donna, Frances, Janice and Joyce Howard; brother, Joseph Howard, Jr.; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a lot of friends.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Georgie’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn..
