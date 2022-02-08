Gerald Roeser
Gerald Roy Roeser, 80, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Jerry, as he was known, was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a former guide on Lake of the Woods and made his own line of fishing lures.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Emily; son, John; daughter, Melissa Char; and parents, Harold Roeser and Charlotte Pauly.

He is survived by his brother, Thomas (Anita); sisters, Kathleen (Kenneth) Griffiths and Carol Dean; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

