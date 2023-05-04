Geraldine 'Gerri' Mead
Photo submitted

Geraldine “Gerri” Helen Mead, 92, of Laporte, Minn., passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Bemidji, Minn.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

