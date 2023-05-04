Geraldine 'Gerri' Mead

Geraldine “Gerri” Helen Mead, 92, of Laporte, Minn., passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Bemidji, Minn.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Gerri was born Dec. 24, 1930, in Benedict to Don and Helen Smith. She attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse in Benedict and later graduated from Laporte High School in 1948.
After graduation she and her cousin Millie lived and worked in St Paul. In 1950 Gerri married Earl Mead and together they raised four children as Earl served in the Navy and Minnesota Highway Patrol.
Gerri’s greatest pride was making each new place the family moved to a home for her family and was always baking, sewing and involved with her children’s activities. After their children left home Gerri worked at Laporte School in the front office. She also served on the Laporte School Board and Laporte Education Endowment Fund Board. She enjoyed watercolor painting and was a member of the Leech Lake Arts League for many years.
Gerri was predeceased by her parents; husband Earl; and a great-granddaughter, Makayla Ament.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Mead of Oak Harbor, Wash., Roger (Susan) Mead of Park Rapids, Amy (Lenny) Moshier of Inver Grove Heights, and Anita (Greg) Johnson of Laporte; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters Patricia Nelson, MaryKay Stein, Nancy Tryon; brothers Daniel (Dorothy) Smith, Steven (Jody) Smith; many nieces and nephews; special friends; and her dog Smokey.
A private service will be held May 19 at the Lakeport Cemetery in Laporte.
