Glenn Bakeberg

Glenn David Bakeberg, 89, of Walker, Minn., passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Sanford Bagley Medical Center.
A celebration of Glenn’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Walker. Visitation will be held two hours prior from 11 a.m. to 1 at the church. Military honors will be accorded by his own team, the Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 of Walker following the service at the church.
Glenn was born May 11, 1931, in Howard Lake, Minn., to Walter and Leona (Luhman) Bakeberg. He was baptized June 7, 1931, by C.G. Seltz and was confirmed in his faith March 25, 1945, by Theo Melinat at St. James Lutheran Church in Howard Lake. He graduated from Howard Lake High School June 1, 1949.
He spent the next two years working in Howard Lake. Glenn enlisted in the U.S. Army on March 3, 1951, taking his training in Hawaii. He fought in Korea and was discharged March 2, 1954. Glenn married Marilyn Larson on Oct. 22, 1955, and three daughters were born to this union — Lynn, Joan and Jane.
Glenn spent one year at Dunwoody Institute learning to be a machinist. He entered St. Cloud State University in September 1956 and graduated in March of 1959 with a degree in Industrial Arts and Physical Education. He took a teaching position in Grove City, Minn., in August 1960. During his years in Grove City, Glenn returned to school and received his master’s degree in education along with a specialist degree. He taught until 1971 when he became elementary principal. In 1981 he took the position as superintendent, serving until his retirement in 1992.
Glenn served on the Grove City Fire Department for 15 years. He was active in his church his entire life, serving as president, elder, usher and singing in the choir with his strong, powerful, proud voice. His faith was a crucial part of his daily living. After his retirement he drove school bus and worked at a golf course.
Glenn found much joy in many things. He loved hunting, trout fishing, golfing and watching all kinds of sports. He took special pride in being on the American Legion Honor Guard Team. Glenn could spend hours on his projects whether it was woodworking, wood carving or wood burning. He made many special wood gifts for his family. His knowledge and recall of memories and events was impeccable.
Glenn and Marilyn enjoyed their home and their 40 acres in Walker. They were blessed to spend many winter months in Arizona enjoying the warmer weather. No matter all his achievements, his main focus was his love for and the wellbeing of all his family and friends. Glenn will be loved and missed by all the lives he touched.
The family that welcomes Glenn home are his parents Walter and Leona; and grandson Justin.
Glenn left behind a family that shares loving memories they will forever hold in their hearts — his wife Marilyn; daughters, Lynn (Gary) Stocker, Joan (Erik) Fauskee and Jane Larson; grandchildren, Stacey (Eric) Doering, Brennen Gulden, Danielle (Tom) Gerth, Megan (Brandon) Skalberg, Ashley (Tucker) Osterberg, Lauryn (Brandon) Gulden, Jonathan (Tiff) Terning, Madison Larson and Kendall Larson; great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Noah, Bridger, Liam, Emmy, Ty, Elodie, Aison, Eddie, Rory and Oaklyn; and other relatives and many friends.
Online condolences for the family may be given at www.northernpeace.com
Glenn’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
