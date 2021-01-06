Glenn David Bakeberg, 89, of Walker, Minn., passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Sanford Bagley Medical Center.

A full obituary will follow in next week’s paper.

Glenn’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.

