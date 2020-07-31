Grant Gustafson

Grant James Gustafson, 32, of Walker, Minn., began his journey to the spirit world on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from the Sanford Hospital in Bemidji.
Wake services for Grant will begin at 4 p.m. Aug. 1 and continue until his 11 a.m. funeral service Aug. 3, all held at the Onigum Community Center in Onigum with Father Matthew Cobb officiating. Interment will be in the St. John’s Episcopal Cemetery at Old Agency.
Pallbearers for Grant will be Leroy Gale, Matt Frazer, Eric Alger, Christopher “Dozer” DeFoe, Dave Smith, Pernell Reese, Dennis Yellow and Mike Washington. Alternate pallbearers are Torrey Kingbird, Randy Roberts and Keith Tucker. His honorary pallbearers are Davis Whitebird, Scott Whitebird, Donnie Cloud, Chris Staples, George Wittner, Randolph “BBoy” White, Patrick Parkhurst, Carol Allen and all his family and bros.
Grant was born on Oct. 12, 1987, in Bemidji, the only child of Ronelva (Cloud) and James Gustafson. He attended school at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, and Cass Lake-Bena for a short time. Grant worked for Leech Lake Gaming in the Event Center and was a surveillance technician. He met Faith Reese in June of 2002, they had three children from that union: Trishell, Talise and Grant II. Grant was a devoted husband and father, a loving son. He loved his rap music, was an avid shoe collector and an electronics genius. Grant could fix just about anything he laid his hands on. He loved spending time with his family at family gatherings and liked spending time with his bros.
Grant was always for the underdog and often helped those down on their luck by opening his heart and home. He will be remembered and missed by his family and friends.
Grant is reunited with his three unborn babies; dad, James Gustafson; grandpa, James Cloud Jr.; great-grandma, Florence Cloud; great-grandpa, James Cloud Sr.; best friends, Jason Howard and Russell Tucker; and cousins, Colin and Travis Cloud and an unborn cousin.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are the love of his life, Faith Reese; his daughters, Trishell and Talise Gustafson; son, Grant Gustafson II; mother, Ronnie Gustafson; brother, Robbie Gustafson; sister, Julie Gustafson; grandmas, Leona Cloud and Elizabeth Reese; aunties, Dorothea and Traci Cloud and Coleen Gullickson; uncles, Merrill Cloud and Scott Whitebird; special cousins, Deanne, Trista, Kayla, Donovan and Kendra Cloud, Damion Gullickson Jr., Victoria and Veronica Ogema; mother in law, Jeri Reese, and many other cousins and relatives.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Grant’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
