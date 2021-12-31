Hansina Bendell

A memorial service will be held at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Dr., Excelsior, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. Join the family for a hospitality luncheon following the service.
Born Hansina Barbara Dresser Dec. 12, 1947, she was an avid reader, hockey fan and loved to travel. Above all else she loved her family. She was an amazing and gifted cook putting together wonderful meals with family and friends.
Hansina has enriched so many lives with her friendly character, her love of entertaining, her strong will and incredible courage in the face of huge life threatening challenges.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Barbara Dresser.
She is survived by two sisters, Stephanie Scheer and Jamie Hegel (Chuck); many nieces and nephews; Mike, her beloved husband of 53 years; daughter Michele (Tom) Nadeau and their children Alieana, Macrae, Dawson and Kaelan; and son Daniel (Dawn) and children Caleb and Sienna.
Hansina was a strong believer in the work that MOCA (Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance) does. They promote awareness of ovarian cancer and specifically support research for ovarian cancer diagnosis, and awareness. If you want to support that worthy cause please visit mnovarian.org
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Service of Walker, Minn., (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com)
