Harold P. Andresen, Jr., 80, formerly of Laporte, Minn., passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Heritage Living Center in Park Rapids, Minn.

Arrangements are with the Cease Funeral Home of Park Rapids, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Andresen, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments