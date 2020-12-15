Harold Brace, 85, of Walker, Minn., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Edgewood May Creek Senior Living in Walker.
A private family memorial service for Harold will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Walker.
Live viewing of the funeral may be found by visiting www.calvarychurchwalker.org and click on “CARD for Harold A. Brace Funeral.”
Interment will be at Turtle Lake Cemetery in Turtle Lake Township near Walker.
In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials to Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center, PO Box 1527, Walker, MN 56484 or pregnancyhelpmn.com
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com).
