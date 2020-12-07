Harold Brace
Photo submitted

Harold Brace, 85, went to his final home peacefully, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. He recently was a resident of Edgewood May Creek Senior Living in Walker.

A private family memorial service for Harold will be held  at 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Walker. Interment will be at Turtle Lake Cemetery in Turtle Lake Township near Walker.

In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials to Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center, PO Box 1527, Walker, MN 56484 or pregnancyhelpmn.com

Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com).

