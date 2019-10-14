Harold Burley

Harold Thomas Burley, 90, of Longville, Minn, passed away Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019.
A memorial service for Harold was held Oct. 12 at Salem Lutheran Church in Longville with Pastor Trish Jorgenson officiating. A private inurnment will be held at a later date in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley, in Little Falls.
Harold’s honorary pallbearers are all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Harold was born June 27, 1929, in Minneapolis, to Charles and Vivian (Johnson) Burley.
He grew up and attended a Christian school in Elk River. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. At the time of his passing he had a strong faith by reaffirming his belief in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
Harold married Evelyn Wilson in 1950 and together they raised six children and were married for 69 years. They enjoyed 21 years of retirement at their Woman Lake home.
He served in the United States Army before starting his career. He worked at Thermo-Serv for 26 years. He started out in the Tool Crib and worked his way up to vice president of the Personnel Dept. Harold enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, music, the great outdoors, working in his shop, and most of all spending time with his family. He was an avid reader, had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed serving his community by being involved in the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, American Legion, American Cancer Society, Optimist Club, Nowthen Baseball, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and serving his church. He served two terms as the state president of the MDHA.
Family that Harold is reunited with are his son, Greg Burley; his parents, Vivian and Charles Burley; and a brother, Richard Burley.
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Evelyn Burley of Longville; daughters, Julie Shoop of Blaine, Kris (Jeff) Boring of Isanti and Cheryl (Eric) Burley-Rausch of Springfield, Neb.; sons, Mark (Fonda) Burley of Anoka and Jeff (Sue) Burley of Elk River; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald Burley of Brainerd and Robert (JoAnne) Burley of Elk River; and a cousin, Ron (Harriet) Burley of Elk River.
In lieu of flowers, memorial are preferred to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or call (800) 227-2345.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Harold’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
