The matriarch of the Schaefer and Wignall families peacefully passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022. She was 105 years young.
She is at peace, now reunited, with her husband Andy, her sisters and brothers, mother and father, and everyone else she gracefully outlived.
Helen Dorothy Schaefer (Johnson) was born in 1916 and was admired, loved, and respected by everyone who ever had the opportunity to know her.
She is survived by her three children, Susan (Jerry) Wignall of Ten Mile Lake, Rita Schaefer (Kurt Freitag), Doug (Cheryl) Schaefer; and two grandchildren, Matthew Wignall, Morgan (Matt) Jewell.
Helen Schaefer was the most beautiful person inside and out. She always saw the positive in every situation, and never said anything negative about anyone or anything in life and was the life of the party wherever she was. Her strength, resilience, and joy in life was unmatched. Her hard work and dedication to her family and friends was legendary. Everyone who had the opportunity to meet her — even if only once — was somehow touched by her.
She taught so many valuable lessons in life.
Helen Schaefer — mother, wife, sister, granny, aunt, family, friend, to everyone who knew her, will never be forgotten, and her legacy and life lessons will forever be eternal.
Rest in peace, Granny!
