Helen 'Toots' Gerritsen

Helen “Toots” Lucille (Nelson) Gerritsen, 102, of Walker, Minn., went home to the Lord on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from the Alex Assisted Living in Alexandria, Minn.
Helen was born Sept. 23, 1919, in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, to Nina (Gabrielson) and Andrew Nelson. She came to the United States when she was 4 years old, and lived in St. Paul, where she graduated from Central High School. Helen married Anton Karel Gerritsen on March 8, 1941.
In 1948, Helen, Tony and family moved to Walker, where they operated the Highway Store for 16 years. Helen also worked at Ah-Gwah-Ching for 19 years before retiring on March 4, 1983.
She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, a Past Noble Grand of the Rebekah Lodge and a member of the Eastern Star.
In her retirement Helen and Tony traveled to Texas every winter and returned to Walker in the summer. In 2005 she no longer traveled to Texas and stayed year-round in Walker; where she kept busy feeding every animal that passed through her yard. She also enjoyed her time attending the Walker Senior Center along with being the biggest Vikings fan!
In 2019 her life drastically changed due to a serious fall. She had major surgery, rehabilitation and could no longer live safely on her own. She then moved into Alex Assisted Living in Alexandria, where she could be close to her family. She resided in Alexandria until her passing.
Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Antoinette “Toni” (Donald) James; two granddaughters, Donna Edmunds and Jenna (William) Willen; great-grandchildren Danielle and Garrett James, Preston, Noah and Payton Willen; and several nieces and nephews.
Helen is reunited with her husband, son, parents, brother, sister, grandson, and grandson-in-law.
Helen’s family welcomes each of you. This is an occasion for showing your affection and respect for Helen, and for expressing your sympathy and concern. We appreciate your personal attendance; by being here you have shown how much you care and your love for Helen.
A memorial service for Toots will begin at 1:30 p.m. June 18 at Northern Peace Funeral Home, 114 Tianna Drive, in Walker with Pastor Wes Brooks officiating. A one-hour visitation will be held prior to services at 12:30 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com. Thanks for allowing us to care for our friend, it is an honor too great for words.
Toots’ care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Gerritsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.