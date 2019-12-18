Inez Margaret Cotellesse, 72, passed away in Fargo, N.D., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Inez was born Aug. 15, 1947, in Lorraine, Ohio, to John and Marie (Dorae’) Caldwell. She grew up in Lorraine, attending school there. After graduating she continued her education in early childhood, working as a classroom assistant.
She later moved to Michigan where she met her husband Dan Cotellesse. Together they were active in their church and served in inner-city Detroit helping the poor.
When Dan retired, they moved to Laporte and then to Akeley where they have lived since 1999.
Inez loved to read, especially religious books and detective stories. She possessed a spiritual depth and loved to use her spiritual gifts.
Inez is survived by her husband Dan; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her close telephone friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements are being handled by Dennis Funeral Home and Midwest Cremation Association of Walker, Minn.
