Isabelle Freeberg

Isabelle F. (Starr) Freeberg, 95, passed peacefully to her Heavenly home Tuesday evening, Oct. 1, 2019, at Shoreview Senior Living, Shoreview, Minn.
A celebration of her life will be held Nov. 1 starting at 2 p.m. at Eagle Brook Church in Spring Lake Park with visitation one hour prior to service.
Isabelle, born July 3, 1924, in Colman, S.D., was preceded by parents; siblings; husband, Herbert (2010); grandson Chad Aschenbach (2013); and great-grandson Zachary McGee (2018).
She is survived by three loving daughters, Denise (Bill) Aschenbach, Claudette (Michael) Chmieleski, and Madonna (Jim) French; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends. A great-great-granddaughter is due Nov. 8.
We would like to thank the Shoreview Senior Living staff and her Allina Hospice Team for their loving care of our Mom. She will be deeply missed.
