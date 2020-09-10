Jacob Shaw

Jacob Noah Shaw, 23, born Nov. 6, 1996, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Walker, Minn.
Fortunately, the sun has a wonderfully glorious habit of rising every morning.
It is with heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Jacob Noah Shaw. It is never easy dealing with the loss of a friend or family member, and it is only compounded when the loss is unexpected and senseless.
There will be a memorial service at the Walker City Park Sept. 11 at 4 p.m., with a remembrance celebration honoring Jacob at Zona Rosa in Walker starting at 7 p.m.
Jacob had a genuine “old soul.” He was caring and compassionate and put other people’s needs above his own. He was accepting of everyone and open-minded. He was always quick with a hug for anyone that needed it. Jacob’s smile was contagious, could light up the room and warmed hearts. He has been described as a “goofball,” who loved to make people laugh. Jacob was intelligent, he could carry on in-depth discussions about a broad range of topics. He was quiet and observant.
One of Jacob’s friends recently said, “He made the world bright and calm and it will now be dimmer from the loss of his light.”
Jacob was born in Austin, Minn., where he lived with his mom, Valerie, and sister, Kayla Jacobsen until adolescence. Jacob moved to Walker to live with his dad, Jed. Jacob then alternated between his mom and dad but lived primarily in Walker.
Jacob is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Dale and Connie Mossman, Ivadel Meester and Bud Shaw, Kenneth and Leona Vietor, Arthur and Marilyn Jackson; and great-uncle Terry Mossman.
He is survived by his mother, Valerie Jacobsen; father, Jed Shaw; sister, Kayla Jacobsen; step-father, Jason Tieskotter; step-father, Dustin Jacobsen; step sisters, Taylar Tieskotter and Alexis, and Alexis’ husband Derek Bartness; paternal grandparents, Sherry and Phil Hannem, and J.R. and Linda Shaw; maternal grandparents, Steve and Mya Vietor; aunts and uncles, Jay Shaw, Justin and Shannon Shaw, and Tina Hannem, Kim and Jim Tischer, and Jon and Sherry Vietor; cousins, Justice Shaw, Jackson Shaw, Kayla Shaw, Caiden Koplitz, Dylan, Ella and Kara Tischer, Logan and Matthew Neumann, and Jonny Vietor. And of course, last but not least his beloved dog and possibly best friend, Tuco.
