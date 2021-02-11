James Belt, Jr.

At the age of 84, James Edward Belt Jr. of the Laporte-Benedict area passed away at his home Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
A funeral service was held at Laporte Community Bible Church Feb. 11 for friends and family.
Jim was born July 13, 1936, in Duluth, St. Louis County, Minn. He was the oldest of six children and he lived near the Iron Range in a small town named Kelsey. He and his family moved a considerable number of times, mostly to the west coast and back to Minnesota again. He always spoke fondly of his time spent in California. He, however, spent most of his life living either in Benedict or Laporte, Minn. He enjoyed many outdoor activities like hunting and fishing. He also loved to play and watch sports; tennis being one of his favorites. But anyone who knew him, knew how much he loved to watch the Minnesota Twins!
James is preceded in death by his parents, Goldie Lucille (Jones) Belt and James Edward Belt Sr.; his wife, Sharon Marie (Defoe) Belt; as well as, his brother, Donald Dexter Belt.
He is survived by his sisters, Joan Formo, Myrna Colliver, Valerie (Roger) Parish; brother, Russell (Karen) Belt; four daughters, Cindy Molacek, Tamara (James) Day, Mary (Thomas) Fallgren and Jamie (Jason) Lewis; step-daughter Roxanne Lewis; son, Donald DeFoe; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Jim’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
