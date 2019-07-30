James Chase, 77, of Walker, Minn., and of Kearney, Ariz., journeyed to the spirit world Monday, July 15, 2019, from Hibbing, Minn.
Funeral services for Jim will begin at 1 p.m. July 31 at Northern Peace Funeral Home, 114 Tianna Drive, in Walker with Pastor Matthew McWaters officiating. A one-hour visitation will be held prior to his service also at Northern Peace Funeral Home.
James will be laid to rest by Michael Sirjord, Bradley Blaine, Jeffry Blaine, Scott Nelson and Gunder Nelson. Jim’s honorary pallbearers are his great-grandchildren Gracelyn Blaine, Xander Adams, McKynzie Garske and Vernon Adams, and friends Jay Cardwell, Sherman Sirjord and Walter Chase. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery at Bena with military honors accorded by the Leech Lake Honor Guard of Cass Lake.
James was born Sept. 27, 1941, in Chisholm, Minn., the son of Harry and Eleanore (Carlson) Chase.
Jim was a very private person who began his adult life by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps in February 1961. A Vietnam veteran, he served his country proudly until January of 1967.
After being honorably discharged from the Marine Corps, Jim worked in many different iron ore, copper and gold mines all over the western United States. In retirement, Jim summered in Walker and wintered in Kearney. During his summers, he enjoyed watching the boats go by and fishing on Leech Lake, taking the four-wheeler out and going for rides in the truck.
In the winters, Jim liked taking drives in the mountains and enjoying the warm weather. His memory will be sweetly be cherished by all who loved him.
Family that Jim is reunited with are his parents, Harry and Eleanore Chase; an infant daughter, Sandi Chase; one brother, Gary Chase; and his “side kick” Katie Dog.
He leaves behind his daughters, Susan Chase of Hibbing, Tanya Chase of North Carolina and Linda Smith of Idaho; grandchildren, Bobbie Jo and Bradley Blaine, Breonna Sirjord, Brooke and Kristi Smith; four great-grandchildren; other relatives, Walter and Harry Chase; and many friends.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.north ernpeace.com
Jim’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
