James Emery

James Merritt Emery, 76, of Rockford, Ill., passed away peacefully in his home Monday, March 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving daughters after a brave battle against cancer.
He was born Aug. 5, 1943, in Walker, Minn., the son of Lawrence and Madge (Curtis) Emery. James was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Boxer during the Vietnam War.
James was united in marriage to Delores “DeDe” Arline Dale Dec. 29, 1968, in Rockford. She predeceased him on Dec. 5, 2017.
James worked as a cement mason for Lamont Emery and Sons Construction for several years. He found enjoyment in reading, the outdoors, watching football and golf. Above all any time spent with his family including his cherished pet cats was time well spent.
He is survived by his daughters, Dorothy Pedersen and Denise (Richard) Gladue; grandchildren Christopher (Alicia Flowers) Pedersen, Richard Gladue Jr., Michael Pedersen, Amber (Seth) Miner, Kimberley Gladue and Amanda Gladue; great-grandson Jeremy Pedersen; and siblings Iris Bullion, Virginia Emery, Warren Emery.
He was predeceased by his parents; spouse; and siblings Bob, Lamont, Vincent, Jack, Francis, Bernice, Coral and Marlene.
The family wishes to thank Northern Illinois Hospice, Donna Jacobson and Rainy Rodriguez for their loving care.
Celebration of Life funeral service was held March 14 at Sunset Funeral Home. Burial followed with military honors at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Northern Illinois Hospice or Noah’s Arc. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
The Sunset Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens of Machesney Park, Ill., handled arrangements.
