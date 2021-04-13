James Fank

James Nicholas Fank, 45, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home.
Funeral service for James will be held at 11 a.m. April 15 at Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker with visitations April 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. and at 10 a.m. prior to services also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery at Hackensack following his services.
James was born Nov. 8, 1975, in Glencoe, Minn., and was baptized at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Glencoe. He was later confirmed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hackensack.
James was blessed with two children, Bryce and Patience. He raised them to be kind and hard-working adults. He was very proud of them.
Family and friends meant a lot to him. James was a man of faith and an avid Bible reader. He enjoyed trapping, hunting and the outdoors. James was a skilled craftsman making log furniture and operating the sawmill. He was very self-sufficient and always said he was born 100 years too late.
James is survived by his son Bryce Fank (Faalagi Poisson), and daughter Patience Fank; parents John and Marilyn Fank; sisters Amy (Jeff) Franke and Melissa (Rick) Haerter; nieces Caitlin (Carl) Hoffmann and Emily Haerter; nephew Evan Haerter; great-niece Claire Hoffmann; other relatives and friends; and his chocolate lab, Mocha.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
James’ care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.