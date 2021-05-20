James 'Jim' Chase

James “Jim” Raymond Chase “Oshki Migizi” (Young Eagle), 68, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, holding the hands of his beloved wife, Debbie, and his daughter, Melissa, and surrounded by the love of his children and family.
A celebration of Jim’s life will begin at 1 p.m. May 22 at the Bena Community Center. Visitation hours will begin at 10 a.m. on that morning. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Bena following his celebration. Military honors accorded by the Leech Lake Honor Guard of Cass Lake.
Pallbearers for Jim will be Andrew Chase, William Chase, Dustin Chase, Dylan Chase, Joseph Chase and Jared Chase.
Jim spent the majority of his career in education promoting the needs of students from Head Start in the early 1970s to high school at the time of his retirement in 2012. He was a member of the Cass Lake Indian Education Committee for 40+ years and was a founding member of the Minnesota Indian Education Committee. Jim was an active member of the Jack Kimball Legion Post in Cass Lake for many years and served as commander for four years.
He loved hunting, fishing, golf, snowmobiling, family vacations, his kids and grandkids. He was a great friend to many and was well respected in the community.
The family that Jim joins again are his son, James Raymond Chase II; mother; Valentine Chase; father; Arthur Chase Sr.; and sister, Tillie “Tooter” Chase.
His memory will be cherished by his wife, Debbie Chase; son, Jeremy (Megan) Chase; daughters, Melissa (Dan) Chase, Chelsea Tiokasin and Heidi (James) Inman; brothers, Arthur Chase Jr., Joseph Chase and David Chase; sisters, Valerie Chase and Roberta Chase; grandchildren, Jordan Inman, Aiden Inman, Hannah Helmer and Elleanor Tiokasin; and many other relatives and many friends.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Jim’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
