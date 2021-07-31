James 'Jim' Hickman

James “Jim” Bertram Hickman, 81, passed away peacefully at his home on Ten Mile Lake, Hackensack, Minn., Friday, July 23, 2021.
A private service will be held for family only.
Jim was born Nov. 29, 1939, in Glasgow, Ken., the only child of A.C. (Jack) and Nova Hickman. He grew up in Albany and graduated from Berea College in Berea, Ken. He got his master’s degree from the University of Minnesota and received his CPA license in 1965.
Jim worked in Minneapolis and St. Paul for both small and large accounting firms, including Price Waterhouse and Touche Ross. He also was controller for a few years for GMW, a trucking company in St. Paul. The last 30 years he was self-employed doing tax returns for friends and family, and did accounting work for a few companies. He retired in 2020.
Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Leahnell “Leah,” son Jeffrey Hickman of Phoenix, and daughter, Stephanie (Jason) Williams of Cottage Grove; three grandchildren, Austin Williams, Ava Williams, and Jaya Hickman.
Jim loved the outdoors and his favorite pastime was fishing, but also enjoyed hunting in years past. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family at the lake, loving the view and sunsets, and relaxing at his winter home in Peoria, Ariz.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Jim’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
