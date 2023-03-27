James 'Jim' Kennedy

James “Jim” Marlin Kennedy, 88, of Walker, Minn., reunited with his son again on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Jim was born on a Saturday, May 12, 1934, in the Walker hospital to Lloyd and Alice (Evenson) Kennedy.
Jim grew up and attended Walker High School, graduating in the summer of 1953. During his time in school, Jim was on the student council. He enjoyed played basketball, baseball and being the Turtle Lake 4H Leader for the community.
In 1954 Jim enlisted in the United States Air Force where he attended basic training at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio. More schooling found Jim training in Wichita Falls for Aircraft Mechanic that led him to becoming an aircraft inspector. He was stationed in Lincoln, Neb., with the 309th Bomb Wing and would later be deployed to Lajes Field in the Azores, Portugal. Jim found himself sitting on a runway for over six hours holding toolboxes and rifles waiting to go to the Suez Conflict. No shots were fired and they never took off.
In 1957 he was honorably discharged from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Jim returned home to Walker and married Judith Heathman in May 1962.
Jim worked for the Cass County Highway Department for 37 years plus six summers during his retirement. He also took part -time employment at the Texaco Station. Most of the community remembers his continued service in the American Legion Post 134 of Walker. He was a member for 47 years and in charge of membership from 1989 to 2016. Jim was department membership recruiter of the year for 2003 and received the Gold Brigade Membership award. He served as commander three different times, 6th District Vice Commander for three years, 6th County Council Commander for four years and belonged to the Legion Color Guard since 1989. Jim had many different hats which included charter member of the Cass County Voiture 40 and 8 for 28 years, past Chef d’Garre, charter member of the Walker Jaycees and firearms instructor for 25 years.
Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with the family. Some fun times included taking the grandkids to coffee with the old timers at Hardees and visiting the “Pope” for haircuts. The community knew that family was Jim’s passion. His grandchildren meant the world to him and in a moment’s notice he could gather all his siblings together at the Legion with one phone call. Everyone will miss his flirting, joking, his infectious laugh and that little wink you got to make you chuckle.
The family that Jim joins again are his son, Jay Kennedy; grandson, Jace; parents, Lloyd and Alice Kennedy; brothers, Donald and Allen; and one sister Marlene Taylor.
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy; daughters Jammie (Greg) Hedlund and Jodie Dessellier; daughter in-law, Barb Kennedy; grandchildren Megan (Adam) Desfosses, Kale Hedlund, Collin (Erica) Dessellier, Cody (Jodi) Dessellier, Brenna (Ryan) Peterson, Connor Kennedy and Alexa Kennedy; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation for Jim will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 30 and one hour prior to the service all held at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker. Service will be held at 11 a.m. March 31 with Pastor David Smith officiating. Pallbearers helping to lay grandpa to rest will be his grandchildren, Megan Desfosses, Kale Hedlund, Collin Dessellier, Cody Dessellier, Brenna Peterson, Connor Kennedy and Alexa Kennedy. Honorary pallbearers and military honors will be accorded by the Walker American Legion Post 134 Honor Guard. Inurnment will be held later this spring/summer in Evergreen Cemetery in Walker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. The family will donate memorials in Jim’s memory.
Online condolences for the family may be given at www.northern peace.com
Jim’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.