James Kolodji
Photo submitted

James Anthony Kolodji, 84, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif., after  a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born at home in Todd County. He graduated from Walker High School and learned telegraphy before going to Los Angeles, where he worked in the printing industry for 36 years, retiring in 1995.

John loved hunting, fishing, ice skating, water and snow skiing, flying, horse racing, bike riding and blueberry picking — he was “The Blueberry Man” for Lake George.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane; parents Norma and Frank (who was the former Great Northern Depot agent in Walker); brothers John Joseph, Joseph Nicholas, John Samuel and sister Mary Louise.

He is survived by son Ron, daughters Patty and Janet, seven grandchildren, brother Frank of Walker, and sisters Monica (Phoenix, Ariz.), Catherine (Mankato) and Norma (Tujunga, Calif.).

He will be missed by many for his many jokes, and his caring and giving personality.

To plant a tree in memory of James Kolodji as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments