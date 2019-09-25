James Verle Leek, 76, of Laporte, Minn., went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minn.

Funeral services for Jim were held Sept. 23 at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker with Pastor Matthew McWaters officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Walker.

Helping to lay Jim to rest are David Leek, Bill Leek, Brent Berg, Joel Hamilton, Bill Kruse, Jan VanVickle, Jeff Smith and Bill Ofstedahl.  His honorary pallbearers are Arlen Boll, Doug Aird and his grandchildren, Randi Morrow, Jacob Berg, Mariah Berg and Finnley Morrow.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com

Jim's care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.

