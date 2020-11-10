James Nitchals

James Louis Nitchals was born Jan. 8, 1945, in Memphis, Tenn., to Louis and Irene Nitchals. The family moved to Algona, Iowa, where Jim attended school and grew up.
He graduated from Mankato State University and entered the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam.
On Nov. 2, 1968, he married Marlys Lupkes. A son Matthew was born to complete the family.
Jim was a CPA, a city administrator and eventually sold real estate in the Leech Lake area.
The family lived in Fergus Falls until 2000 when Jim and Marlys were able to move to his beloved Leech Lake. Jim enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, playing cribbage and watching football. Daily walks with friends were a favorite part of his day. His three grandchildren were a great joy in his life.
He began to suffer symptoms and became ill with Frontal Temporal Degeneration. In 2016 it became necessary for him to move to Walker Rehabilitation and Care Center. In 2018 he moved to Heritage Care Center in Park Rapids. Jim passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, due to COVID-19.
He is survived by his wife Marlys of Walker; son Matthew with daughter-in-law Stephanie and grandchildren Aaron, Katherine and Meredith of Tampa, Fla.
Jim held a special place in his heart for his siblings, Susan Coloff, Michael Nitchals, Linda Faber, Mary Lou Ouderkirk, Mark Nitchals and Diane Schipull and their respective spouses, Tony, Linda, Mike, Larry, Cynthia and Bert. He will be fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews, who miss his great cooking of meals at the lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.
Jim was a good man who lived a good life and loved his family. He was blessed to leave this world peacefully at rest.
No services will be held at this time due to COVID. A memorial event will be held at a later date.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Jim’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.