James Owen “Popcorn” Isaacs, 77, of Walker, Minn., passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
Jim’s family requests your presence for a final military salute in his honor at 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Walker City Park, followed by a Celebration of Life from at 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Walker American Legion. Military honors accorded by the Spencer Ross American Legion Post 134 Honor Guard.
Jim was born July 25, 1944, to John H. Isaacs and Julia Ann Morical in Walker. He graduated from Walker High School in the class of 1963.
In 1967, Jim was drafted into the Army where he became a single turbine Huey helicopter mechanic. He was sent to Schweinfurt, Germany, as part of the Seventh Cavalry assigned to the Third Squadron of the Delta Troop.
Jim was an OH-13 Helicopter crew chief and received his wings while stationed in Germany, flying helicopters more than 25 hours a month. Jim also spent two weeks a month as a guard watching the border and movement of Russian troops between East and West Germany.
He was honorably discharges in 1971. His military decorations and awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Expert M-14 ribbon and Aircrew Crewman Badge.
After his military service, Jim moved back to Walker in 1971 where he proclaimed he was “A jack of all trades…..” He worked over his lifetime as a bartender, at Bailey’s Lumber, Thompson Rental and finally retired from Next Innovations. He enjoyed the outdoors, ice fishing, snowmobiling, ice races, deer hunting and boating with his grandchildren in the summer. Jim adored his grandkids; they truly made him happy and proud.
Popcorn will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Leo Palm; and sister, Georgi Ann Isaacs.
He is survived by his two children, Aaron Isaacs and Nora (Peter) Ladd; seven siblings, Bev Rolfes, Teresa Back, Cheryl LaBrie, Cherise Zufelt, John Isaacs, Cindy Farias and Christie Waterhouse; and five grandchildren, Cole Isaacs, Brody Isaacs, Ella Isaacs, Hudson Isaacs and Ty Isaacs.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Jim’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
