James Theisen
Photo submitted

James “Jim” Theisen, 86, of Marty, Minn., died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Nov. 15 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake (Marty), with inurnment at Parish Cemetery. A visitation will be Nov. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

To plant a tree in memory of James Theisen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments