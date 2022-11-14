James Theisen

James “Jim” Theisen, 86, of Marty, Minn., died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Nov. 15 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake (Marty), with inurnment at Parish Cemetery. A visitation will be Nov. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.
Jim was born in Rockville, Minn., to Peter and Caroline (Keppers) Theisen. He married Norlene Kaeter Feb. 27, 1960, at St. Peters in St. Cloud. He served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper from 1956-1958.
Jim was a farmer in Kimball then moved to Marty and started Theisen Construction and Theisen Building Supplies in 1967. He was a member of Holy Cross Parish, Rockville Lions Club, Central MN Home Builders Association, Northwestern Lumberman’s Association, Pearl Lake Fish Fry, and the Hackensack Legion. Jim loved hunting, fishing, golfing and traveling.
Survivors include his wife, Norlene; children, Shelly (Manny) Mueller, Sandi (Jeff) Moser, Craig Theisen; son-in-law, Mark Post; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Post; granddaughter, Mikaela Moser; siblings, Viola (Gerhart) Leither, Francis (Cyrilla) Theisen, Marcellus (Jean) Theisen, Lucille (Lee) Gross, Bernice (Jim) Burnett, Eileen (Claudibald) Blonnigan, Marvin (Donna) Theisen, Vernon (Carol) Theisen, Betty (Francis) Zwilling, Rosie (Matt) Koltes; and infant siblings, Bernadine, Harold and Herbert.
The family would like to thank Comfort Keepers and Moments Hospice for the wonderful care.
Arrangements are with the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, Minn.
