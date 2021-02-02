Jane Vivian (Hovet) Marty, 70, of Akeley, Minn., passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D.

A memorial service for Jane will be announced.

Jane was born in Bemidji Oct. 16, 1950, the daughter of Vivian (Hook) and Maynard Hovet.

