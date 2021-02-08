Jane Marty

Jane Vivian Marty, 70, of Walker, Minn., has moved to heaven to bake cinnamon rolls for the Lord and his angels on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, while undergoing a medical procedure at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D.
A celebration of life will be held Feb. 13 at Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker with visitation at noon, followed by a service at 1 p.m.
Jane was born Oct. 16, 1950, in Bemidji, Minn. She grew up in the Nymore area of Bemidji with her parents and four brothers. She taught Sunday School at First Lutheran Church in her teenage years. Jane graduated Bemidji High School in 1968. She then graduated from Bemidji Vo-Tech in 1969 with a secretarial degree. She worked at Honeywell until she married Duane Marty in 1974 in Bemidji. They met at the local Moose Club in Bemidji where she first denied Duane a dance when he asked, though he won her over by the end of the night. She loved going out dancing with Duane at the Eagles Club and Moose Club every weekend.
She worked for several banks for many years. She really loved working in her family’s greenhouse, enjoyed working with the flowers.
In 1989, the family moved to Walker, where she worked at the Northern Lights Casino until she had the wonderful opportunity to watch her grandson Justin as her daily lifestyle. She lived her life for her grandchildren. She enjoyed loving on them and giving them gifts.
She is survived by her husband Duane Marty of Walker; daughters Shannon (Bill) Kennedy of Hackensack, and Jessica Marty of Walker; grandsons Taylor Kennedy of Fargo, Jarod Marty-Kennedy of St. Paul, Ryan Marty-Kennedy of Alexandria, and Justin Marty of Walker; siblings David (Linda) Hovet of Champlain, Russ Hovet of Bemidji, and Randy (JoAnn) Hovet of Bemidji.
She has followed her parents Maynard and Vivian Hovet; brother Rick Hovet; and sister Linda Hovet.
Jane’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.