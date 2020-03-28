Janet Marie Bowman Fitzgerald, 84, of Cambridge, Minn., passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.
She was born Jan. 4, 1936, and lived in Mineapolis, Princeton and Hackensack. Her final days were in Cambridge.
She is survived by her husband, Don Fitzgerald; daughter Diane Steinke (Jerome Kujawa); granddaughters Tricia Jensen, and Amy Weller (Blake Neu); great-grandchildren Jeremy (Leah) and Nicole (Troy); eight great-great-grandchildren; sister Bev; brother Lyle; nieces, nephews, many relatives and good friends; and grand-dog “Gizmo.”
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jim; parents; one sister and four brothers; and her beloved dog, “Spanky.”
Janet liked gardening, bingo, coloring and loved babies and dogs. She worked many years at a factory and 15 years bartending at the American Legion in Hackensack.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For information, contact Diane Steinke at (763) 354-0471 or 206 4th Avenue S., Apt. 215, Princeton, MN 55371
