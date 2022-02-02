Jay Kennedy

Jay Marlin Kennedy, 54, of Walker, Minn., passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, surrounded by his family.
A memorial service for Jay will be held Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker with Pastors Matthew McWaters and Dave Smith officiating. Visitations will be Feb. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Feb. 4 from 10 to 11 a.m., all being held at Hope Lutheran Church.
Jay’s honorary pallbearers are Gary Bilben, Dave Gapinski, Shannon Rettke, Roger Nistler, Wayne Butzow, Dewey Augustson, Scott Colegrove, Brian Hein, Alex Kennedy and Aaron Reuter. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Walker immediately following services with military honors accorded by the Spencer Ross American Legion Post 134 of Walker. A luncheon will follow at the American Legion in Walker following burial.
Jay was born Sept. 2, 1967, in Bemidji, the son of Jim and Judy (Heathman) Kennedy.
Jay grew up in Walker and graduated from Walker-Hackensack High School in 1986. During high school he joined the U.S. Army Reserves and served in the Walker and Mankato units until his discharge in 1992. Jay was employed as a civil engineer technician with Blue Earth County until returning to Walker in 1993 to work for the Cass County Highway Department.
Jay made friends wherever he went, starting with his cousins, who remained lifelong friends, classmates, neighbors, co-workers, fellow parents at school or sporting events and really anyone who crossed his path. He enjoyed being social and always had a joke or a story to make you laugh.
Jay’s greatest joy was his children. He never missed a school function or sporting event. Jay coached hockey, refereed basketball, was a member of the football “chain gang” for many years, and he also taught firearm safety class. He was known to grill his “special” brats for the coaching staff at soccer and track events. Jay also enjoyed volunteering at hockey, basketball and soccer tournaments.
Jay was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed fishing, hunting deer and grouse and four-wheeling with his friends and family. He taught his kids to respect nature and enjoy the outdoors. He loved the process of smoking meat and enjoyed this time with his buddies.
Jay will be dearly missed by his wife, Barb; children, Brenna (Ryan) Peterson, Connor Kennedy and Alexa Kennedy; granddaughter, Kennedy Lorraine Peterson; parents, Jim and Judy Kennedy; sisters, Jammie (Greg) Hedlund and Jodie Dessellier; parents-in-law, Milt and Kathy Jones; brother in-law, Jason Jones; sister in-law, Amy Jones; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends.
Preceding Jay in death are his infant son, Jace; and grandparents Lloyd and Alice Kennedy; Henry and Shirley Heathman and Sophie Heathman.
Memorials are preferred to the Walker Youth Hockey Association, c/o Nate Gustafson, P.O. Box 327, Walker, MN 56484
Online condolences for the family may be left for the family at www.northernpeace.com
Jay’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
