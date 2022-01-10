Jay Herbert Schmallen, 69, passed away Monday, Jan 3, 2022, at Bethany Retirement Home in Fargo, N.D.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at St. Anthony of Padua, Catholic Church in Fargo with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place at Holy Cross North.
Jay was born Feb. 2, 1952, to Herbert and Eileen (Densmore) Schmallen. His mother died when he was still in elementary school. He was raised by his father and many others who looked out for him as a child, including his cousins the O’Connors, close neighbors such as the Greenleys, and a housekeeper, Eva Moore, who he thought the world of. He would go on to graduate from Shanley High School class of 1970.
Jay later went into the business with his father at Structural Products in Fargo. After his father retired, he sold the business and became a stockbroker at Piper, Jaffray and Hopwood. He later went on to start his own financial business, The Schmallen Financial Group, in Fargo.
In his early years, Jay spent his summers on Pelican Lake where he developed an interest in sailing and sailboat racing. Sailing is what brought him, his wife Margaret, and their son Brock to Leech Lake and the Walker area, where he loved to be all year round. He would often say he enjoyed going up north as much in the winter as he did in the summer.
Jay was an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Fargo.
Jay is survived by his son, Brock Schmallen of Fargo; sister, Susan (Joseph) Majors of Wadena; and brother, Donald (Kay) McNulty of Moorhead.
Jay was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen Schmallen; father, Herbert Schmallen; and stepmother, Jane Schmallen.
Online guestbook and livestream can be viewed on the funeral home website.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Fargo, N.D.
To plant a tree in memory of Jay Schmallen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.