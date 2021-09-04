Jean Brunswold

Jean Marie Brunswold, 88, of Deephaven, Minn., passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 15, surrounded by family.
A celebration of Jean’s life will be held Oct. 9 at noon at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker.
Jean was born Sept. 2, 1932, near Sleepy Eye, to Marvin and Minnie Stockstead. She graduated from Sleepy Eye High School and went on earn her registered nursing degree from the Northwestern Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis.
In 1955, Jean married the love of her life, Wallace Brunswold. Jean and Wally lived briefly in Sleepy Eye and St. Charles before settling in Rochester to raise their family. Jean was a loving and dedicated stay-at-home mother and volunteer until she returned to nursing in 1973. Most of her career was spent in administration for Samaritan Bethany Inc.
In 1996, Wally and Jean retired to their Leech Lake home near Walker. For over 20 years, they created a joyful and welcoming retreat for family and friends.
They moved to the Twin Cities in 2015 to be closer to family. Jean took faithful care of Wally until his death in 2018. Jean was an excellent hostess as well as a skilled baker, seamstress and gardener. She was active in her church and community. She loved nature, music, dancing and holidays, but her greatest joy came from spending time with and caring for family and friends.
Jean will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by daughter Carla (Rick) Nelson; son Kirk (Tammie Lane) Brunswold; grandchildren Kip Nelson and Jenna Nelson; sister Marlene (Donald) Lewis; and many other family members and friends.
A special thank you to Deephaven Woods Senior Living and Brighton Hospice for their outstanding care.
Memorials are preferred to the Women of Hope Lutheran Church in Walker.
Huber Funeral and Cremation Services Excelsior Chapel, Excelsior, Minn., provided arrangements.
