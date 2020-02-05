Jeanette Johnson

Jeanette Ruth Johnson, 97, of Akeley, Minn., passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Edgewood May Creek Senior Living Campus in Walker.
Memorial services will be held Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Akeley with Pastor Carleton Smee officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Inurnment will be at the Akeley City Cemetery.
Jeanette was born Oct. 27, 1922, to Emil and Clara (Tesch) Weckwerth at Sparta Township near Montevideo. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sparta Township. She attended grades 1 through 8 at School District #7 and graduated from Central High in Montevideo in 1939, after which she attended Calhoun Business School in Minneapolis.
She was married more than 50 years to Clayton Sanford Johnson, who preceded her in death. They lived in Montevideo, Eagan, Crosby and Akeley. She was a farm wife, a secretary and bookkeeper for Wayne Pump Co., Fire Underwriters Inspection Bureau, the REA, Montevideo High School, Anderson’s Fashion, the Monte Cable Company, Chippewa County Registrar of Deeds Office, and Sperry Univac. At the time of her retirement in 1982, she was assistant vice president at Minnesota Bank of Eagan in charge of real estate loans.
She was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Akeley, where she was active in quilting for missions and the Altar Guild.
She spent her last three years living at May Creek Assisted Living in Walker, where she enjoyed sitting on the porch looking at the wetlands or watching a game on TV.
Jeanette is survived by her sons, Jerry (Sherry) Johnson, of Woodbury, and Jay (Ardis) Johnson of Nevis; son-in-law Edward Mullaney; grandchildren Anthony (Ana) Johnson, Eric Johnson, Ryan (Katie) Mullaney, and Alison (Jason) Henderson; sister-in-law Phyllis Strand, seven nieces and nephews; and five greatgrandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; brother Elwood Weckwerth; sister-in-law Betty Weckwerth; sister Francis Sampson; brother-in-law Richard Sampson; brother-in-law Harlan Strand; and daughter Jacqueline Mullaney.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the First Lutheran Church of Akeley.
Friends may leave condolences at ceasefuneral home.com
Arrangements are being handled by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids and Nevis, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.