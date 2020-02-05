Jeanette Johnson

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School alumni Taylor Knight, Vaughn Loomis and Benson Ringle played in the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis Jan. 25-26. The House Hunters, representing Remax Realty, won their first five games of the four-on-four tourney and made it to the Sweet 16. They beat Adventure North 7-5, Cartilage Hunters 20-3, Omaha CornStalkers 9-1, MichGolden Mites 4-2 and Pond Hawks 13-3 before losing 8-5 to Munches. Pictured are (kneeling from left) Steve French, Joshua Johnson, (back) John Feichtinger, Michael Mazzitelli, Taylor Knight, Benson Ringle, Zach Ticha and Vaughn Loomis.