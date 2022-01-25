Jeffory Gauwitz

Jeffory Gene Gauwitz, 65, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Riverwood Health Care Center in Aitkin.
Services will be Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Akeley. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Interment will follow in the spring at the Akeley Cemetery.
Jeff was born in Peoria, Ill., Aug. 9, 1956, to Gene and Caroline (Binder) Gauwitz. With his father in the U.S. Army, Jeff and his family spent early years living anywhere from Fort Bragg to Okinawa. Jeff, along with his Grandpa Gauwitz, dad, two brothers and his nephew, was an Eagle Scout. He received an award for an act of heroism for saving a young boy from drowning when Jeff himself was just a child.
He graduated from high school in Walker and enjoyed sports during his high school career. Jeff was a heavy equipment operator and maintenance mechanic for Hibbing Taconite for more than 30 years. He was a proud member of United Steelworkers Local 2705 of Hibbing. After he retired from Hibbing Taconite, Jeff became a chocolatier in Grand Rapids, and enjoyed meeting every customer.
Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting guns, shooting, old western movies and his dogs. His faith in God guided him through life. Jeff was known to many as a gentle giant and was nicknamed “Papa Bear.” He will be remembered fondly for his teasing nature and kindness. Even if you only met Jeff once, he left a lasting impression. Jeff was one of a kind and will be deeply missed by many.
Jeffory is preceded in death by his father, Gene Gauwitz; stepfather, Norman Kawell; and brother, Gregory Gauwitz.
Jeffory is survived by his mother, Caroline Kawell of Akeley; son Jason Gauwitz of Hibbing; daughter Dr. Jennifer (Dr. Joselito) Burgos of Aitkin; grandchildren Owen, Maharlika, Gianna, Mateo and Hailey; siblings Drew (Lisa) Gauwitz of Akeley; Carla Gauwitz of Perham and Linda Senn of Bloomington; many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. He is also survived by stepchildren Christopher (Tiffany) Spoors and Jesse (Rachelle) Spoors, along with their children Amirah, Bodin and Kellen.
