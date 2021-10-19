Jeffrey Brad Palmer, 63, went to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
A Celebration of Life is Oct. 23. Go to Olson Schwartz Funeral Home in Bemidji at osfh@paulbunyan.net for details.
Jeff was born Sept. 10, 1958, in Minneapolis and graduated from Columbia Heights High School. He lived in Fridley, Walker, Cass Lake and the Bemidji areas.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Palmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
