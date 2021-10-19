Jeffrey Palmer
Photo submitted

Jeffrey Brad Palmer, 63, went to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

Jeff was born Sept. 10, 1958, in Minneapolis and graduated from Columbia Heights High School. He lived in Fridley, Walker, Cass Lake and the Bemidji areas.

